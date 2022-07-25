MARION - Trees Forever is hosting an informational session for community leaders to learn about its carbon crediting program and how carbon credits can be used to generate revenue for their Iowa or Illinois towns. The session will be held Tuesday, August 2 at Noon via a virtual Zoom meeting. Participants may register at http://www.treesforever.org/event/carbon.
