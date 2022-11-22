AUDUBON — Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning are among the school districts that will benefit from a program that gives Iowa school districts grants for just under $400,000 to buy electric buses. In Iowa, the grants will help districts buy 28 electric school buses as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean Bus Program.”
By Laura Bacon
