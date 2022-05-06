The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton elementary school wrapped up this year’s “One School One Book” with Charlotte’s Web and high school students also got in the act, putting on the play based on the book.
The teacher of the winner of the Penny Wars, Ms. Schrier, got to kiss a pig! “Thank you to Andrew K. and his family for sharing your precious pig with us this afternoon!” officials said.
School officials said the students put on “Terrific” performances of the E.B. White classic story. The performances were held on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
School officials said, “We couldn’t be prouder of the work and courage each of these students put in! For many of these students, this was a first for them! It was so much fun to see the finished product! The theater arts at Exira-EHK are continuing to blossom and it is because of these individuals!”
Officials said they were “truly proud of the amazing work and courage (students) have shown! See you there next time!”