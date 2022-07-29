Jerry Hoffman presented with Shriner's award

Kenny Craven, at left, presenting Jerry Hoffman, at right, with his award.

Jerry Hoffman, (pictured on right) formerly of Audubon, was recently presented the Imperial Potentate’s Medallion for 23 years of outstanding work with the Iowa Shrine Bowl, by Imperial Potentate Kenny Craven (left). Congratulations to you and Lady Ellie for your outstanding service! Jerry was a school principal starting the 1967-68 school year at the Gray/Viola schools, and started in ’78-79 as assistant high school principal at Audubon High School through the ’83-84 school year. He then worked at NishnaValley, and Corydon schools.

