Jerry Hoffman presented with Shriner's award

Jerry Hoffman, (pictured on right) formerly of Audubon, was recently presented the Imperial Potentate’s Medallion for 23 years of outstanding work with the Iowa Shrine Bowl, by Imperial Potentate Kenny Craven (left). Congratulations to you and Lady Ellie for your outstanding service! Jerry was a school principal starting the 1967-68 school year at the Gray/Viola schools, and started in ’78-79 as assistant high school principal at Audubon High School through the ’83-84 school year. He then worked at NishnaValley, and Corydon schools.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- To Whom It May Concern:
- Some Audubon students will see delay in school start date
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- Audubon's Smith plays in 50th Shrine Bowl
- Exira-EHK youth shines on weightlifting stage
- Bond Referendum for new fire station to go on the ballot this fall
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- Trees Forever Hosting Carbon Credit Informational Session
- Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge
- Western Iowa T-Bone Trail is one of Western Iowa’s biggest promotions and is back for a second year!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.