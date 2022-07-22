Gray School All School Reunion

Do you remember this building? Did you go to school here? Well, if you do and you did, then you are invited to an All-School Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Gray School. A meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Feel free to come early and stay all afternoon to reminisce with former classmates and friends.
