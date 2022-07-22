AUDUBON — The new Audubon Fire Station will go to a vote this fall, a second time the public is asked to approve a bond referendum for the project, for an amount not to exceed $2.8 million. The Audubon City Council unanimously approved moving forward with the plans to put the bond issue on the ballot.
Bond Referendum for new fire station to go on the ballot this fall
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
