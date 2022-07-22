Audubon Fire and Rescue

AUDUBON — The new Audubon Fire Station will go to a vote this fall, a second time the public is asked to approve a bond referendum for the project, for an amount not to exceed $2.8 million. The Audubon City Council unanimously approved moving forward with the plans to put the bond issue on the ballot.

