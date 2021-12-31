CASS COUNTY — The trial date has been changed for Alison Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree and child endangerment death, according to on line court records.
A new trial date was set for June 20, at 9:30 a.m. A hearing is set for March 22 at 10 a.m. The previous trial date was Jan. 31.
A motion for change of venue was filed Nov. 16, but that motion has not been addressed at this time.
Dorsey’s first trial in Cass County resulted in a mistrial on Nov. 4. She was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Her counsel in her first trial, DeShawn Lee Bird-Sell, will not defend her this time around, and a motion to apply for counsel was filed Nov. 17. This time Dorsey will be represented by Joseph Reedy, a state public defense attorney from Council Bluffs. Monty Platz will return to prosecute.