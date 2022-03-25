The war being waged on Ukrainian soil has been written and reported upon for a number of weeks now. Each morning, my news feeds report a few more details of the conflict and the devastation occurring. But recently, I read an article that came from a different slant and reminded me of my duty as a follower of Christ.
An article from the March 2022, Christianity Today, began as such…
As Russian troops met stiffer resistance than expected from Ukrainian soldiers and citizens in Kyiv and other cities, pastors in both nations adapted Sunday worship services appropriately. “The whole church prayed on their knees for our president, our country, and for peace,” said Vadym Kulynchenko of his church in Kamyanka, 145 miles south of the capital. “After the service, we did a first-aid training.”
Rather than a sermon, time was given to share testimonies from harrowing days of air raids. Many psalms were offered, and Kulynchenko’s message centered on Proverbs 29:25, Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.
This small post took me to my knees for these people. They did two things extremely right. First, they put their trust in the Lord. I know how easy it is to forget His presence amid trial, especially extreme persecution such as this. But this wise pastor took his people to the Word and had them concentrate on the goodness and the protection offered there. Nothing removes the thoughts of “self” more than praying for others. They prayed on their knees… not a good posture to run to protection from, but a great position from which to acknowledge the only true protection that we have comes from our heavenly Father.
And then, after the prayers and testimonies, they held first-aid training. They prepared themselves for action… for service. Another great way to forget (or at least lighten) your worries is to prepare to help someone else. This congregation did first-aid training. In the middle of a war, they were preparing to help those around them. A physical act of faith in the One True God.
So how does this apply to us, as we observe from half a world away? Worldly conflicts such as this will continue to occur and will challenge our faith. But the Ukrainian church’s example speaks volumes to us here. We too need to get to our knees and pray. Praying for others is an unselfish expression of love.
Why does God want us to pray for others? Because intercessory prayer reflects God’s own character of outgoing love and mercy. God wants us to think like He does and praying for others helps us to think beyond ourselves and to grow in compassion for others.
You can also help the victims of this conflict by giving financially. Find a group that you trust, see what they are doing and give to their Ukrainian relief fund. There are many, many groups who are mobilizing and helping with refugee resettlement, medical and emergency needs and just plain blankets and water. You may not need to learn first aid, but in this manner, you will be supplying relief to someone in desperate need. Seek a way of helping those who are hurting.
But continue to pray, beseech the Lord for a quick and peaceful end to the Ukrainian war.