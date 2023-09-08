ELK HORN — A first-time, family friendly event is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Elk Horn City Park. Organizers wanted to create a fun, family event that would also be a good way to both honor veterans along with first responders and victims of of 9-11.
Entitled “Honor Our Heroes” the event encourages people to “Never Forget” for 9-11 Patriot Day. The event includes a display of 200 flags along the Elk Horn Park walk way, but also includes fun events as well.
Steve Turner of American Legion Post 322 of Elk Horn and other organizations and individuals started brain-storming, coming up with a wide variety of activities for kids to adults.
Turner said the display of flags will give children a chance to honor a hero, like a veteran in their family or even the victims of the 9-11 attacks by attaching a dedication card to a flag. You can also choose to honor one of our local heroes, like first responders and law enforcement members. Don’t have a dedication card yet? You can make one at the event, they will have cards to print up and can laminate them for you.
Turner said members of the Legion Post along with other community organizations and individuals would be helping put on the fun afternoon which is open to families and individuals from all over the area.
Kids and adults who want to learn more about rescues will get to see some of the heroes in action when Life-Flight arrives. The helicopter is planned to land in the park field about 2 p.m.
Other kids activities include face painting, a book walk, balloon twisting, chalk drawing, “Axe” throwing, giant bubbles and Touch a Truck.
Touch a Truck and the book walk are presented by the Elk Horn Public Library.
A water balloon fight will be held at 4 p.m., but if you don't want to get wet yourself, there's a chance to dunk your favorite teacher, coach, city official or friend. Know a candidate who just isn’t ready to be dunked in a dunk tank? A second version — sort of a reverse dunk tank — will also be available. Turner said there was a toilet set up as a way to get that person all wet. Participants will sit below the toilet and a flush drenches them with water.
Do you know how to play pickle-ball? It’s a fast growing game, and a tournament will be held during the Honor Our Heroes event. Don’t worry if you aren’t familiar with the sport. A Pickle Ball class will also be held for those who don’t know how to play or need a refresher.
Then, if all these activities makes you hungry, there will be a meal available.
The meal includes hot dogs or hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad and chips. There will also be snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn as well, all for a free will donation.
Organizers noted while all the events and meal were free, free will donations would cover the costs of the activities included and possibly help pay for other family events in the future.