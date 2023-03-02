AUDUBON - In both of her jobs, Gail Richardson might be found straightening shelves, making decisions about what old favorites and what new items will be going on those shelves and helping people who come in find just exactly what they need, at the Audubon Public Library and at Quilts and Things of Audubon.
Going to work is always easier when you love what you do, and Gail as the Library Director, and owner of the quilt shop says she finds both very comfortable.
She started sewing when she was in school - doing projects for County Fair, and in home economics class in ninth grade.
She ended up teaching Family Consumer Science for years after graduating with a degree from University of Northern Iowa.
Gail said she decided to open the quilt shop when the property came up for sale.
“I’ve been in love with fabrics for many years,” she said.
The shop, which opened in September, is located in the former Medicap building, at 316 Broadway Street. It’s open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays from 1:30-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gail explained it took a little work to transform it into the quilt shop.
“It’s a good solid building,” she said, adding, “We put on a new roof,” and cleaned up the basement of things, taking out things that were stored down there, “for no particular reason.”
She liked the brick walls and the old decorative ceiling they found after removing a dropped ceiling during remodeling.
The quilts and a scattering of antiques and other gifts gives the shop a cozy feel. “I like the old things, the old quilts,” she said, but noted along with the traditional patterns she also brings in new fabric patterns. “I’m trying to get a variety.”
The word “Things,” in the shop’s name, Quilts and Things also includes thread and fabric cutters - not everything that a quilter might need, but Gail can get things in, or help a customer if there is a need for something she doesn’t have.
You can find her at the library earlier in the day, where she’s been library director for many years. Besides handling books - and everything from periodicals, videos and even passports - she puts together the schedule for the popular Music in the Park series held over the summer. Free concerts are held Thursday evenings with a variety of musicians, including Brad Morgan and Chad Elliott, along with the Polka Police, are known for drawing a crowd.
The concerts were a hit during COVID when people could come out to the park and stay separated while listening to music and giving the kids a chance to get outside, as well.
Sending out letters for donations and putting out donation jars during the shows helps fund the concerts, “and we’re lucky to have a stage right next to the library,” she said.
She’s put the summer reading program together for this year, and looks forward to getting more programs for adults as well. “I do a lot of things to keep the library going that people don’t realize,” she said.
Gail said she liked a lot of things, like books and loves everything about being at the library, but also loves everything about fabrics and quilting.
“I’m just happy to have gotten the opportunity to do that.”
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.