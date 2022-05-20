Scholarship Program awards scholarships to Iowa students for Iowa colleges and universities. GFWC/Iowa scholarship awards are based on volunteerism, achievement, and financial need, in that order.
This year, the state organization awarded $13, 500 for 11 Undergraduate and 1 Clubwoman scholarships. The College Undergraduate scholarship is $1,000 awarded to a graduating high school senior enrolled in Undergraduate studies attending an accredited four-year Iowa College or University. Local winner was Hannah Thygeson, sponsored by the Audubon Federated Women’s Club.
The Community College Scholarship is $500 awarded to a graduating high school senior enrolled in a 2-year accredited Iowa Community College/Technical School. Local winner was Ashley Hansen who was sponsored by the Exira Study Club.
The Clubwoman Scholarship is awarded $500 to a GFWC/Iowa Clubwoman with an active membership status for Undergraduate Study, Graduate Study, or CEUs. Local winner was Jane Jessen who was sponsored by the Exira Study Club.
GFWC/Iowa is proud to be a member of one of the largest and oldest volunteer women's organizations in the world -- General Federation of Women's Clubs. We are mothers and daughters, business and community leaders, and women of diverse interests, talents, and backgrounds -- all united by a dedication to community improvement through volunteer service. Although there is a great diversity in ages, interests, areas of expertise and experience of a GFWC/Iowa club member, all are united by a dedication to implement charitable, educational and service programs in the state of Iowa.