Decorator’s Showcase Awards

First Place Junior — Macy Freund — Parents: Kevin and Kylie Freund — Club: Washington G.E.M. — Plaque Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy

Runner Up Junior — Cassidy Kennedy — Parents: Zak and Emily Kennedy — Club: Cowpokes — Plaque Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy

First Place Intermediate — Hudson Brock — Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsor: Jacque Wickey and 4-H Alumni

Runner Up Intermediates — Leah Ohms — Parents: Matt and Carrie Ohms — Club — Grant Guys and Gals — Plaque Sponsor: Akin Building Center

First Place Senior — Josie Millika

n — Parents: Shad and Anita Millikan — Club: Griswold Clubsters — Plaque Sponsor: Bruce and Nancy Potter

Runner Up Senior — Rio Johnson — Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsors

Best In Show

Macy Burg — Intermediate — Parents: John and Kristi Burg — Club: Grant Guys and Gals — Plaque Sponsors: Dave and Julie Williamson.

Decorator’s Showcase

Senior

Rio Johnson — Lavender

Lily Johnson

Olivia Olson

Brett Dreager — new

Josie Millikan — Purple

Intermediate

Macy Burg — Overall Best in Show

Hudson Brock — Purple

Ada Hansen

Jacquie Freund

Leah Ohms — Lavender

Junior

Lynsie Kardell

Catherine DeBord

Astelle Graham

Cassidy Kennedy — Lavender

Brynlee Williams — new

Oakley Skow — new

Elizabeth Karwal — new

Eden Ohms — new

Macy Freund — new — Purple

Participants not receiving a Purple or Lavender received a blue ribbon.

First Time Participants in Decorator’s Showcase are shown as “new.”

