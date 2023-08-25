Decorator’s Showcase Awards
First Place Junior — Macy Freund — Parents: Kevin and Kylie Freund — Club: Washington G.E.M. — Plaque Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy
Runner Up Junior — Cassidy Kennedy — Parents: Zak and Emily Kennedy — Club: Cowpokes — Plaque Sponsor: Rex Pharmacy
First Place Intermediate — Hudson Brock — Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsor: Jacque Wickey and 4-H Alumni
Runner Up Intermediates — Leah Ohms — Parents: Matt and Carrie Ohms — Club — Grant Guys and Gals — Plaque Sponsor: Akin Building Center
First Place Senior — Josie Millika
n — Parents: Shad and Anita Millikan — Club: Griswold Clubsters — Plaque Sponsor: Bruce and Nancy Potter
Runner Up Senior — Rio Johnson — Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson — Club: Grove H.O.T. — Plaque Sponsors
Best In Show
Macy Burg — Intermediate — Parents: John and Kristi Burg — Club: Grant Guys and Gals — Plaque Sponsors: Dave and Julie Williamson.
Decorator’s Showcase
Senior
Rio Johnson — Lavender
Lily Johnson
Olivia Olson
Brett Dreager — new
Josie Millikan — Purple
Intermediate
Macy Burg — Overall Best in Show
Hudson Brock — Purple
Ada Hansen
Jacquie Freund
Leah Ohms — Lavender
Junior
Lynsie Kardell
Catherine DeBord
Astelle Graham
Cassidy Kennedy — Lavender
Brynlee Williams — new
Oakley Skow — new
Elizabeth Karwal — new
Eden Ohms — new
Macy Freund — new — Purple
Participants not receiving a Purple or Lavender received a blue ribbon.
First Time Participants in Decorator’s Showcase are shown as “new.”