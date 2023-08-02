Friday, Aug. 4
5-7 p.m. Albert’s Old Fashioned Picnic - at Albert the Bull Park with hamburgers, chips, beans, dessert bar and a drink, with drive-through available. Music provided by Jo Beane and Fiddling Friends. Bring chairs and or blankets; This is a PEO fundraiser
7:30 p.m. T-Bone Special Figure 8 Car Races, held at the Audubon County Fairgrounds; Registration is at 5 p.m. and races begin at 7:30 p.m.
10 p.m. Fireworks at the Audubon County Fairgrounds; Rain date is Aug. 6.
Saturday, Aug. 5
73rd annual Operation T-Bone at John James Audubon City Park, Please respect street closings and barricades on Saturday!
8-10 a.m. Audubon County Good Neighbor Service Council Breakfast/Bake Sale at the Memorial Building – Freewill Donation
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. T-Bone Days “Show & Shine” Car Show (everyone is welcome to participate) Sponsored by 3N1 Detailing and Polishing, LLC; $10 entrance fee – prizes will be awarded! Registration 7:30 a.m. -12 p.m. on Broadway Street (across from Tractor Exhibit) Vehicles may participate in parade and then display on Broadway until 4 p.m.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Operation T-Bone Tractor Exhibition (any condition) Arrival 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Broadway Street; Check in at corner of Broadway Street and Washington Street, Tractors may participate in parade and then display on Broadway until 4 p.m.
10-11 a.m. Entertainment: Eternity Church
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vendor Fair / Store Bargains / Flea Market / Food Available / Souvenirs /Information Tables / Inflatables and Kid Games
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Face Painting by Ima Clown (sponsored by Audubon State Bank)
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Balloon Tying by Rufus Clown
11a.m. T-Bone Association Steak Sandwich Feed
11:30am Entertainment – Jo Beane & Friends
1 p.m. Operation T-Bone Parade - Grand Marshall: Duane Sloth
2-3:30 p.m. Entertainment – Local talent, Ryan Ahrenholtz
9 a.m. – 2 a.m. Beer Garden – At Vic’s Main Tap. Food provided by T-Bone Committee from 10 p.m. -12 a.m. Entertainment provided by “Outlaw Creek” from 9 p.m. – 1.a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Breakfast Fundraiser and Open House at the Audubon Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Operation T-Bone Fat Cattle Auction, at the Anita Livestock Auction, 9 a.m. Free hamburger feed immediately after the auction at Anita Livestock Auction.
Sunday, Sept. 10
T-Bone Golf Tournament, Audubon Golf and Country Club.
Notes:
Please do not throw candy or other items from parade vehicles. It can be handed out at curbside.
Registration is free, begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Chambers Bin Site, 511 Northwestern Avenue. You may pre-register, but the order depends on arrival time, with livestock being the last. Go too www.auduboniowa.com for a downloadable form or pick one up at the Audubon Chamber office, 421 S. Park Place, Audubon.
Also, please note, no water fights will be held, and the kiddie parade is cancelled.