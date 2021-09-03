DES MOINES — State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and College Savings Iowa are joining other 529 plans across the country to celebrate College Savings Month throughout September. “Many kids are back in school now,” said Fitzgerald. “Which is exactly why this month serves as a great opportunity to celebrate College Savings Month – a time dedicated to informing and reminding parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends about the importance of saving for the future education of a loved one in their life.”
As part of the College Savings Month celebrations, College Savings Iowa is hosting a giveaway where one winner will receive a $1,000 College Savings Iowa contribution and an iPad. Iowa families can register the children in their lives for the giveaway, provided the children are under the age of 18 years old. The giveaway ends on Thursday, September 30. To register, visit Iowa529Contest.com.
Currently, Audubon County has 173 total College Savings Iowa accounts. “While this number is rewarding, our goal is to continue to establish more accounts and offer more individuals the chance to save for their loved ones,” Fitzgerald commented. “With the giveaway this month, those chances are heightened.”
- College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged 529 plan helping friends and families save for the costs of higher education on behalf of a student. When used for qualified education expenses – tuition, room and board, computers, supplies and more – money withdrawn from your College Savings Iowa account is tax-free.Iowa taxpayers can also deduct up to $3,474 from their adjusted gross income per beneficiary account they own in 2021.
Celebrate College Savings Month by opening an account for a child in your life and entering the giveaway. For more information on the program, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call (888) 672-9116. Connect with the plan on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current events and plan updates.
Notes:
- Earnings on nonqualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. The availability of tax or other benefits may be contingent on meeting other requirements.
- Adjusted annually for inflation. If withdrawals are not qualified, the deductions must be added back to Iowa taxable income.