AUDUBON - Reconciliation of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds for the city of Audubon resulted in a higher than normal check in November - almost $52,000, according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
Foran said this was definitely higher than most reconciliation checks the city received. Last year, for example, the amount from reconciliation was $17,000.
The actual amount was $51,919.41.
“This was just a catch up payment,” Foran said, adding, “This just means Public Works gets a little more.”
Unlike many other municipalities who split their LOST funds among different areas, like community promotion, economic development or street projects, Audubon has a single, specific area the funds can be used for: materials for street projects.
There is a process for changing that and Foran said the city had put possible changes to a public vote, but they were not approved.
“We tried to do that, but it failed, they thought it should only go to streets,” he said. With the use so narrowly defined, Foran said the money can not be used for wages or equipment.
“We could use that $50,000 towards buying a new piece of equipment for Public Works,” he said, noting the equipment in the Public Works department was getting older, “and it’d be nice to update some of that stuff.”