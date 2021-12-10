Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.