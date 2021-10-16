CARROLL — Carroll Band Days has long been a great tradition and this year also proved to be very successful. With over 60 entries in the parade, coming from near and far, it was a well-attended event by young and old alike. The many streets along the parade route were lined with people from different areas of Iowa. After a two-year hiatus, the members of the Audubon High School Marching Band, led by Victoria Anderson, recently participated in the state event and walked away with second place in the 1A Division of Bands. As this year’s marching season comes to a close, the Audubon High School Band will be playing Pep Band performances at the home basketball games, and concert band will start preparing for the upcoming Dec. 6 concert.
Audubon High School Marching Band Awarded 2nd Place at Carroll Band Days
- By Kennedy Rohe AHS Music Department Student Media Liason
