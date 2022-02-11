AUDUBON — The Audubon High School Jazz Band and Jazz Choir are busy practicing and performing in the area. The AHS Jazz Band recently competed in the IHSMA State Jazz Band Contest in Atlantic on Saturday, Jan. 29. The band received a II rating at the contest and is looking forward to their other upcoming performances. On Feb. 7, the AHS Jazz Choir will perform at the State Jazz Choir Festival at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. The community is also invited to the Pork Loin Meal Band Fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Audubon High School.
Next on the agenda, the Audubon High School Jazz Band will head to the Dick Bauman Jazz Band Festival on Feb. 21 in Glenwood. The annual AHS Pops Concert is set for Thursday, Feb. 24 where the full AHS Concert Band, along with Junior High Jazz Band, AHS Jazz Band & AHS Jazz Choir will perform for the public.
Also, join in the fun and come see Bye, Bye Birdie, the musical on March 4 — 5 at the AHS Auditorium.
The members of the AHS Jazz Band are Geri Anderson, Alexis Crawford, Sheridan Meese, Karson Hansen, Kennedy Rohe, Emma Brand, Brody Schultes, Allison Elmquist, Payton Gust, Mason Steckler, Mari Gleason, Kalee Juelsgaard, Elly Schultes, Alyssa Testoroet, and Rylee Brittain directed by Victoria Anderson.
The members of the AHS Jazz Choir are Gery Anderson, Kacie Anthofer, Abigail Erickson, Rylee Brittain, Brittany Huston, Ava Slater, Ashley Davis, Allison Elmquist, Abigail Zaiger. Izik Sorensen is featured on the Drums, and Sue Kroeker is the pianist. The group is directed by Tami Meiners.