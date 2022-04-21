AUDUBON - Tyler Thygesen, Audubon Fire Chief, told the Audubon City Council that there were some possible changes to the plans for the new fire station. Planners were looking at adding some shelter area, "We found some grant funding for that," he said.
"We haven't made any specific changes," Thygesen said, "Nothing is set in stone," but he wanted to have a conversation with the council about it.
The grant wouldn't cover the entire cost of the shelter area, but planners are gathering more information on it.
Thygesen said he would be coming back to the city council next month. "We want to get (the new fire station) on the agenda for next month," to discuss it and approve taking it to a bond vote again.
He said the committee had been working with JEO and a city council member had been added to the committee as well.
"JEO is reviewing all of the stuff used for forums last year, and are in the process of reworking (the information from the previous bond vote attempt)," he said.
He said he thought the lack of support for the past vote was because of some misinformation that was going around, and he thought more public forums might help people understand the difficulties operating that the department had working with the current station. For example, "a lot of (equipment) has to be stored outside the building," he said.