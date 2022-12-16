Officials at the Audubon County Community Foundation announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Audubon County. As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $130,000 is available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Feb. 1, 2023.
Audubon County Community Foundation Spring Grant Program now open
jeffl
