The Iowa State Fair was held August 10-20. Audubon FFA members participated in the Performance Beef and Breeding Heifer Shows, Sheep and Goat Shows, as well as the Grandstand Usher Program.
The FFA Performance Beef Show was held on Aug. 9 prior to the fair starting, and 47 members from across the state submitted 59 head of cattle into the show. This show is divided into three windows: Window A (Choice Retail Beef), Window B (Light and Lean), and Window C (Hotel Restaurant). Windows will vary depending on fat thickness, yield grade, quality grade, and rib eye area. Within each window the judge placed the steers based upon where they believe the steer will hang on the rail. The steers from the live performance show were sent to be graded for their carcass quality. Audubon results are as follows:
Window A: “Choice Retail Beef”
Collin Bauer – 3rd Overall, Purple (Live)
Collin Bauer — Grand Champion (Carcass)
Carson Bauer – 6th Place, Purple (Live)
Collin’s steer weighed 1,395 with an ADG of 4.19 lbs. and had a quality grade of choice and yield grade of 2 and a 15.1-inch ribeye. Carson’s steer weighed 1,665 with an ADG of 4.66 lbs. and was graded average choice.
Steers in this window must be high performing while demonstrating high cutability to meet the needs of the consumer.
Window C: “Hotel Restaurant”
Collin Bauer – Grand Champion (Live)
Carson Bauer — 4th Place, Purple (Live)
Collin Bauer – 3rd Overall (Carcass)
Exhibitors in this window must hit specific criteria to stay in the division. Steers in this class are to be of the utmost quality in their type and kind. They are full of quality and also able to perform at an efficient rate to keep up with the demand of the consumer. Collin’s steer had a ribeye area of 14.1 inches with a quality grade of prime.
Collin Bauer participated in the FFA Parade of Champions that was held on Aug. 18 for his grand champion steer in the live show.
Collin Bauer received $500 through the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) for his performance steer projects.
Carson Bauer also exhibited in the FFA Breeding Beef Show on Aug. 10 with Clayton VanAernam. There were 160 members from across the state exhibiting 214 head of cattle in the show. Results are:
Angus Breeding Heifer:
Carson Bauer – 3rd Place, Blue
Simmental Breeding Heifer:
Clayton VanAernam – 2nd Place, Blue
Foundation Simmental Breeding Heifer:
Clayton VanAernam – 2nd Place, Blue
Chase Buck represented the Audubon FFA in the market and breeding sheep shows on August 10th and 11th. There were 172 exhibitors showing 306 market lambs and 162 exhibitors showing 289 breeding sheep. Results are as follows.
Black Face Ewe – Light Weight Market Lamb
Chase Buck – 4th Place, Purple
Black Face Wether – Light Weight Market Lamb
Chase Buck – 3rd Place, Purple
Commercial Ewe Lamb – Black Face
Chase Buck – Class Winner, Purple
This ewe lamb also won the Best in the West Showdown and participated in the All-Iowa show.
Chase was also recognized with the buckle for showmanship and purple banner for herdsmanship. Congratulations Chase.
Corbin Chambers participated in the breeding meat goat show on Aug. 17th, where 96 exhibitors showed 172 breeding goats. Results are as follows:
Commercial Doe Kids
Corbin Chambers – Class Winner, Purple
This year the Audubon FFA had two members serve as Iowa State Fair Grandstand Ushers. Connor Christensen and Jordan Porsch helped distribute fair programs during the day and helped seat grandstand guests in the evening. Grandstand ushers had the responsibility to make the fair experience as one of the first people you see when you come to the fair and possibly the last at the end of the day. Connor and Jordan completed other tasks throughout the fair for the Iowa FFA Association and the Iowa State Fair including helping with FFA shows and exhibits and the state fair contests. This was an opportunity to develop leadership skills including responsibility, time management and communications.