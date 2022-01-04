Western Iowa Networks (WIN) recently presented the City of Breda, with a check for $25,000 to help with fundraising efforts for their pool project. The donation will help the city as the finishing touches are completed on this restoration project.
“One thing that Breda is known for is the quality of life that it offers. The new pool will be an extreme asset to the residents of Breda.” Said WIN CEO Jeff Roiland. “We are proud to be able to join other contributors to help push this project to completion.”
The Breda City Pool was constructed in 1967 and was reported to be in need of significant repair or replacement. The decision was made to renovate the current pool at an estimated cost of $580,420. This project included all new piping to meet today’s code standards, new pool and deck resurfacing, new diving board and stand, new chemical shed and feed system, new bathhouse roof and privacy fencing.
The City of Breda previously received funding for this project through WIN in the form of the USDA Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) back in May. Breda was the first entity to apply for this loan through WIN which totaled $360,000 at 0% interest. This loan helped to bridge the gap to allow work to continue on the restoration project while fund raising efforts continued.
