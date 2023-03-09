AUDUBON - Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District voters turned out on Tuesday night to vote, approving both a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement.
Voters in Exira-EHK school district approve PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement votes
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
