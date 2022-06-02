AUDUBON - Public pools in Des Moines - and in smaller towns around the area - are having problems hiring, but in Audubon, City Clerk Joe Foran said this year the city had the most staff members hired that he'd seen in the nine years he'd been with the city.
"We are good this year," he said.
Audubon's city pool is open 1-8 p.m. daily, "unless there is a swim meet," Foran said.
There was a hiccup recently, Foran said, that did cause the pool to be closed.
He said a water line broke, and had to be fixed and resulted in part of Stadium Drive to be torn up for that repair.
He said the pool is old - about 30 years old - and officials are looking at a possible bond to finance repairs, updating and some ADA required items.
"The baby pool has been a problem," he said, mostly with circulation of the water. Instead of trying to fix that, one plan would put in a zero entry side to the pool, which would take out the baby pool. Other water features were also a possible addition. Just repairing the mechanical parts that were wearing out would cost an estimated $300,000, and adding in the other suggested items could bring the project to $1.5 million.
The Audubon City Council had considered bonding for the new fire station and for the pool repairs and updates, but tabled a decision on the fire station bonding. If the city just repaired the pool, officials could just borrow up to a limit of $400,000 instead of going to a bond referendum.
Foran said the water line repairs showed how important getting work done on the pool was, and noted adding the zero entry would also make the pool ADA compliant and would eliminate issues they'd had to deal with regarding the baby pool.