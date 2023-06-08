AUDUBON — The city pool in Audubon is open but might be a bit cold, thanks to a boiler that has broken down.
New boiler ordered for Audubon pool
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.
Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- An Appreciation for The Finer Details
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- PREP REPORT: Area baseball and softball from the past week
- Burn Ban in Audubon
- To Honor and Remember
- Legion Auxiliary presents book to the public library
- Tivoli Fest Contest Winners announced
- Boil Water Advisory Lifted
- Farmers Market Opening in Coon Rapids June 10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.