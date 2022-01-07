AUDUBON — Audubon Community School Board members will be getting up early for a special meeting on Monday, spurred by the federal vaccine mandates.
Superintendent Eric Trager said that the mandate, requiring businesses with over 100 employees to have a policy in place where employees had to be vaccinated or test and wear masks, had been stayed.
“Then they lifted that stay,” Trager said, “and employers had until Jan. 10 to start implementing it.”
With the Supreme Court due to hold hearings on the mandate on Friday, Trager said it was possible it could be stayed again, or declared illegal or unconstitutional, but without knowing how that could work out, the district is getting set to be compliant if necessary.
“All school districts with over 100 employees will be putting the same policy in place by Monday,” he said, “unless something changes.”
As a result Audubon school employees will have to be vaccinated or test weekly and wear a mask he said.
The district, including substitute teachers, has about 136 employees.
“The Supreme Court is going to have to take some action,” Trager said, adding the district would put the policy in place if the Supreme Court supported it, but if they struck it down, the district would just suspend the policy, or not hold the meeting on Monday, if they learn about the decision early enough.
“If they declare it illegal or unconstitutional then we will just cancel Monday’s meeting and not do anything with the policy,” he said, “We have a responsibility to our taxpayers to not garner fines (that could add up to large amounts of money for the district).”
He plans to recommend the board does what is necessary to stay in compliance.
“Nobody is eager to put this in place,” he said, “But they are likely going to force our hand.”