AUDUBON — A lot was going on at Fallapalooza at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museum in Audubon.
Fallapalooza is the annual fund-raiser for the park and museum, and offered tours, music and more. Jo Beane got musicians together for an acoustic bluegrass/country jam. Many vendors were on hand for shopping, while a bouncy house kept the younger crowd entertained.
And while there are always resident elk to watch, this year’s event had a visit from some friendly goats and a more exotic bovine: a yak. Pulled pork sandwiches and ice cream from the Casey Creamery were also available if you got hungry while checking out the first of fall event.