COLT conference

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (left to right): Logan Thygesen, Daniel Tessman, Addesyn Hocker, Collin Bauer, Kerrigan Larsen, Colton Hansen, Corbin Chambers and Lane Elmquist.

 (photo contributed)

Each year the Southwest district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conferences for FFA members in the SW district. Atlantic High School welcomed 169 members from 28 chapters from all over the SW district on June 5. In attendance from the Audubon Chapter were Colton Hansen, Corbin Chambers, Lane Elmquist, Addesyn Hocker, Kerrigan Larsen, Daniel Tessman, Logan Thygesen and Advisor Mrs. Brittany Elmquist.

