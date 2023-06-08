Each year the Southwest district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conferences for FFA members in the SW district. Atlantic High School welcomed 169 members from 28 chapters from all over the SW district on June 5. In attendance from the Audubon Chapter were Colton Hansen, Corbin Chambers, Lane Elmquist, Addesyn Hocker, Kerrigan Larsen, Daniel Tessman, Logan Thygesen and Advisor Mrs. Brittany Elmquist.
Audubon FFA Leaders Attend District Conference
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- An Appreciation for The Finer Details
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- PREP REPORT: Area baseball and softball from the past week
- Burn Ban in Audubon
- To Honor and Remember
- Legion Auxiliary presents book to the public library
- Boil Water Advisory Lifted
- Tivoli Fest Contest Winners announced
- Farmers Market Opening in Coon Rapids June 10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.