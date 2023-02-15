ANITA - It’s going to be a little "brrrr" on Saturday, with the forecast of mostly sunny with a high of 46: so it still could be chilly if you were outside, riding on a tractor. But participants are ready: for many this isn't their first tractor ride in the cold, in fact it's the 12th annual Anita “Redneck” Tractor BRRRR Ride.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

