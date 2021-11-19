AUDUBON — Audubon Community School Superintendent Eric Trager says bids that came in lower than the engineer’s estimate, and with low interest on bonds they will be able to do the high school/middle school renovation project and save money over the life of the bond.
In March, a $7.5 million general obligation bond for the project passed, 69 percent “yes” votes to 30 percent “no” votes, but bids for the project came in about $4 million higher than the estimate, sending Trager and the school board back to the drawing board.
The bids (for the project) came in a little better than the best case scenario he had talked with the board about earlier, and with the low interest rate, “We could save about $900,000 over the life of the bond,” Trager said.
After changes the new bids came to about $12,379,370 total.
General obligation bonds would pay for $7.5 million, cash that the district had saved up would pay for about $1.25 million, and the district would bond against sales tax income for the balance — about $3.7 million.
The board approved the sale of the sales tax bonds during Monday’s meeting, at an interest rate of 2.08 percent.
There will be a meeting with contractors in December, and contracts are going out this week.
“We would start demolition May 1,” he said.
Trager said when they were asking the public to approve the general obligations bonds, they promised the voters that they wouldn’t come back and ask for more money out of their pockets, and these sales tax allow them to do that without property sales tax dollars.
The board will have a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 29 to sign off on the sale of the bonds.
In other actions, the board welcomed two board members elected in the school elections: Heath Hansen and Sarah Asmus, both incumbents. The board then elected Mark Nissen to continue as president and Asmus as Vice President of the School Board.