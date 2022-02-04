AUDUBON — It’s that time of year — Republican and Democratic parties will be caucusing on Monday.
Both precincts of the Audubon County Democrats will caucus at the Audubon Elementary School, 600 Tracy Street, in Audubon. Those attending should enter at the north door. All Iowa Democrats are encouraged to attend. Organizers note that the doors will close at 7 p.m.
The purpose of this year’s caucus is to get to know Democratic neighbors, discuss and adopt proposed resolutions, elect delegates and alternates to the county convention, elect precinct committee persons for the county central committee.
Audubon County Republicans will caucus at two locations, depending on your precinct.
Those in precinct 1 should go to the Audubon High School, 800 Third Street, Audubon.
Those in precinct 2 should go to the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Elementary Auditorium, 105 East School Street, Exira.
Officials encourage attendees to arrive early. The doors will close at 7 p.m. and those in line at that time will be checked in. After that, the doors will be open to allow visitors to observe early.