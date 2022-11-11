Increase production

The grants are intended to increase production at meat processing plants in Iowa.

CARROLL — The Carroll-based Region 12 Council of Governments has received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, intended to increase production in Iowa’s meat production facilities.

