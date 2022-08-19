Emily Foran “Living To Serve” plan

Emily Foran shopping for supplies to be donated.

Emily Foran of Audubon attended an FFA conference recently Washington, D.C. and came back empowered to do her part to help the world. She had an amazing opportunity to visit Washington D.C. as a part of FFA’s leadership conference (WLC). While there they talked a lot about the different ways you can be a change-maker and help those around us. Using these skills they started learning about “Living To Serve” plans.

Tags

Trending Food Videos