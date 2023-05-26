AUDUBON — There were many — more than 40 — who attended the Planning and Zoning meeting this week, concerned about a change in ordinance and a new housing project to be located near the hospital on the west side of Highway 71.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.

A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.