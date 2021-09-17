All tickets $4
Sept. 17-19 Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.
Sept. 24-26 Respect (PG-13)
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)
COVID Update: Masks are strongly recommended. If a patron is uncomfortable with the crowd number, we would be happy to refund their admission within the first 10 minutes of the beginning of the movie.