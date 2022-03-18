AUDUBON — March 14 – Dr. Trey A. Kellner is the recipient of the 2022 Midwest Section of the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) Outstanding Early Career Agribusiness Award, presented to him this week during the ASAS Midwest Section Meeting.
Dr. Trey Kellner received his M.S. and Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 2017, following his B.S. at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He joined AMVC as their first Swine Nutritionist. Dr. Kellner oversees the feeding program for over 160,000 sows and 1,200,000 market pigs per year in 10 states across 32 feed mills. Dr. Kellner provides leadership to over 700 people to execute successful feeding programs and predict economic and performance outcomes. His professional, research, and academic achievements have earned him recognition as a Stahly/Peo Outstanding Swine Nutrition Graduate Student, ASAS Young Scholar, Iowa State University Graduate College Emerging Leader, and the 2020 Young Alumni of Distinction Award by the Animal Science Department at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Dr. Kellner currently resides in Audubon, with his wife Heather and three-year old son Theo.
The ASAS Outstanding Early Career Agribusiness Award recognizes an individual currently employed in animal agribusiness that has made significant positive impacts on products and services offered by their employer. The contributions made by this person are original ideas based on scientific principles. In addition to helping their employers, this person has shown a knack for leadership when it comes to scientific matters outside the realm of their employer by developing new products, services, and sound concepts that have held up to peer review. Not only are they continuing to expand their field of interest, this person is effectively able to communicate and influence others to support their innovative ideas. This award is sponsored by BASF.