AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council appointed a new city attorney during their meeting on July 10. According to City Clerk Joe Foran, the council appointed Tad Wonio, after having some communications issues with the previous attorney.
“He’s well known around here,” Foran said, “this should work out just fantastic.”
In other business the council also reappointed Kathy Karstens and Gary Keller to the Library Board, and Jennifer Keller to the Planning and Zoning commission.
The council also approved a 6 percent wage increase for Department Heads and non-Union employees of the city.