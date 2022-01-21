AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved a request to apply for a Downtown Housing Grant in the amount of $125,000 on behalf of Strong American Development LLC during its January board meeting.
The grant would be used for a project at 302 Broadway, that will include renovating space into two leasable apartments on the second floor while maintaining the building’s historical elements, according to Sara Slater, Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism.
The Downtown Housing Grant, created by Iowa Economic Development has $20 million in financial assistance for projects supporting downtown revitalization through new or renovated housing projects. Projects of under 10 housing units — like this one — could get $100,000 to $300,000 in funding.
Karla Janning of Region 12 in Carroll, working with the owner on the grant application, said the entire project included about $693,000 in construction costs, and about $105,000 in asbestos removal, testing, engineering and architects fees.
In 2019 the project was one of two in the state to get funding for creating upper story housing. A grant for $425,000 was received with some of the money going towards construction and some towards engineering. This grant, if received, would also be used towards renovating the space into apartments.
Slater said this grant was very competitive, and while some others in Audubon were considering putting in upper story apartments, this project was the “most ready” to move forward, with some work expected to begin this spring.
Janning said the owner, architect and city had stuck with the project, despite COVID and increasing costs of construction and were looking forward to seeing it completed.