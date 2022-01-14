Incentive Card

AUDUBON — It’s a way to remind area residents to support local businesses, while saving them money, as well. The Audubon Chamber of Commerce has a new card for you to add to your wallet — the Support Local Incentive Card, according to Molly Armentrout, Executive Director of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce.

The card features a drawing of Albert the Bull along with the name of the card, and Audubon.

The back of the card lists the 18 offers — from different businesses — where you can save.

Armentrout said savings could be as high as $400-$500 if you used all the offers. Each offer can be used once.

This is the first time the Chamber is using the cards, which are another tool to encourage shopping locally. They cost $10 each and are available at the Audubon Chamber office, Medicap Pharmacy, Audubon State Bank, Landmands Bank, My Way Designs and Audubon Real Estate.

The offers include:

B’s Trading Post — $10 off any item

Sam’s Barber Shop — 1 free haircut

Vintage Pearl Apparel — $10 off $50 purchase (use online code HOLIDAYCHEER)

Smudge — 1 free bar of soap with a $20 purchase

Interior Painting Plus — 10 percent off any 1 service or purchase item

The Bakery on Broadway — 1 free dessert with lunch purchase

My Way Designs — 20 percent off any one in store apparel item

Ace Hardware — Spend $30 and get $5 off (regular priced items only)

Present Company — $10 off $50 purchase

Audubon Rec Center — $5 off a $25 purchase

Molly’s — 20 percent off one item, excludes furniture

ASAP Pest Control — 10 percent off one pest control service

ASAP Carpet Cleaning- 10 percent off 1 carpet cleaning service or 15 percent off scotchguard treatment

Brinkman Ag — buy one bag of pet food get one 50 percent off

Taylor Hill Lodge — $100 off on rental of the whole lodge for 1 night

Rose Theater — one free small popcorn and medium drink with admission purchase

El Adobe — $10 off $100 in gift cards or $5 off $50 in gift cards

Audubon Chamber — 20 percent off of any one regular priced item

The cards are valid from November 2021 through Oct. 31, 2022. One discount per location per card. Call 712-563-3780 with questions.

