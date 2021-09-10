AUDUBON — The city of Audubon will be filing an application for financial assistance with USDA Rural Development for the construction of a new fire station.
A public meeting for comments on the project will be held on Sept. 13, at the city hall, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The public will have an opportunity to get more information and to comment on the project.
Audubon Fire and Rescue has been working on a project to replace the current fire station with a larger one. It would be located on a site that had been donated to them by Landus. The building that had been located there has had asbestos removed, and was demolished this spring beginning the process of constructing “Station 2.”