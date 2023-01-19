SIOUX CITY – If you’re one of the thousands of tourists who flock to Iowa’s Great Lakes region each summer, a new construction project will help make getting around the area between Arnold’s Park and Okoboji a lot easier. The project, led by the Iowa Department of Transportation, is planned to be completed in 2024 and will improve pavement, intersections, and sidewalks. Details of the project are now available on a new Iowa DOT website. (https://iowadot.gov/lakes71)

