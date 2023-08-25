Class A: Dogs
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Blayre Steffen — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — none listed — Brookelyn Steffen
Landrie Will — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — none listed for Pet or Helper
Wrenly Hardy — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — Belle — none listed
Emma Kay — Cass County Creators — Charlie — Miraylie Stuart
Ellie McBee — Cass County Creators — Matics — Maddy Andreson
Emma McBee — Cass County Creators — Matics — Maddy Andreson
Owen Niemann — Cass County Creators — Melvin — Maddy Anderson
Blaine Buffington — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Hurley — Paige Baier
Ellie Amos — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Roo — Josie Millikan
Natalyn Smith — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Finley — Nollan Smith
Adaline Paulsen — Junior Cowpokes — Fred — Jace Thompson
Hayden Hansen — Junior Cowpokes — Macy — Brett Dreager
Class B: Cats
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Jamie Jacobsen — Bear Grove Blazers Clover Kids — Bonnie — none listed
Drake Wickard — Cass County Creators — Tiger — Claire Pellett
Nora Brahms — Cumberland Clover Kids — Pumpkin — Jack Brahmns
Holly Shaw — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Fluffy — Emma Mundorf
Adalyn Buffington — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — T.S. Joise Millikan
Class C: Rabbits and Guinea Pigs
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Parker Walter — Bear Grove Blazers Clover Kids — Oreo — Margaret McCurdy
Eve Erickson — Cumberland Clover Kids — Snowball — Cece Hensley
Gage Erickson — Cumberland Clover Kids — Cocoa — Sydney Becker
Myah Honeck — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — Sprinkles — none listed
Cora Wessling — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — none listed
Brielle Wessling — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — none listed
Elsie Starlin — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Snow — Paige Baier
Class E: Turtles and Fish
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Cade Wickard — Cass County Creators — Mr. Corn — Claire Pellett
Decker Wyman — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Jerry — Nollan Smith
Class G: Poultry
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Avery Becker — Cumberland Clover Kids — Spiderman — Tristan Becker
Owen Honeck — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Chickadee — none listed
Class H: Bottle/Bucket Calf
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Maddy Schuler — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — Georgia — Brant Will
Molly Schuler — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — Peach — Caden Will
Wyatt Schiels — Benton Franklin Clover Kids — Chloe — Colton Becker
Oscar Zellmer — Cass County Creators — none listed — none listed
Wes Zellmer — Cass County Creators — Darrell — Maddy Anderson
Cadence Kennedy — Junior Cowpokes — Rachel — Sydney Becker
Cooper Amdor — Cumberland Clover Kids — Mabel — Jace Thomsen
Evan Euken — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Shooby-Doo-Wah — Lilly Barber
Colby Euken — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Arlo — Natalie Behnken
Mack Hansen — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Tip — Natalie Behnken
Remington Stokley — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Ace — none listed
Dexter Westfall-Thomas — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Hamburger — Henley Dennis
Hattie Leighton — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Diamond — Emma Mundorf
Mark Shaw — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Buck — Ryleigh Harrison
Joslynn Baier — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Lynn — Paige Baier
Cassidy Buffington — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Mooney — Nollan Smith
Class I: Bucket/Bottle Lamb
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Baylor Wollum — Cumberland Clover Kids — Lilly — none listed
Jase Ohms — Grant Guys and Gals Clover Kids — Sugar — Ryleigh Harrison
Class J: Bucket/Bottle Goat
Name — Club — Pet’s name — Helper’s name
Isabelle Kardell — Bear Grove Blazers Clover Kids — Bentley — David Retallic/Mia Kloewer
Emily Olstad — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids -Abby — Josie Millikan
Hunter Wise — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Lilly — Trista Swain
Rayla Harrison — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Moon — Ryleigh Harrison
Breken Amos — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Maple — Nollan Smith
Leana Amos — Griswold Clubsters Clover Kids — Lilly Goat — Brooklynne Peterson