EXIRA - The Exira Community Club needs help to spread some holiday cheer, and is accepting donations for families in need this year.
Exira Community Club accepting donations of food, toys, clothing
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark sentenced to 10 years incarceration
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Grubbs, Burmeister return to lead Exira-EHK
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Nine girls make up Audubon girls' squad
- Councilman resigns; council likely to appoint a new member
- Council approves last reading of animal control ordinance
- Drinking Water Advisory Lifted in Exira
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality from Chartis Center for Rural Health
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- PREP BASKETBALL: Shot clock goes into effect this winter in basketball
- Audubon Community Calendar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.