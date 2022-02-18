AUDUBON — Three different politicians will be in the Audubon County area this coming week.
Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will be visiting Adams and Shelby counties as part of her 99 counties tour.
In Adams County she will hold a town hall meeting to hear from constituents at the Corning Community Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. This meeting is open to the public.
In Elk Horn, she will see the Kids in the Village day care in Elk Horn, at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools. This event is not open to the public, just a stop for her to meet with employees and see what organizers of the day care have accomplished.
Also on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a town hall meeting at the Audubon County Economic Development office at 800 Market Street. Grassley’s town hall meeting is open to the public. He will be on hand from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings are one way I regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington.”
Then, on Thursday, Feb. 24, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will visit with AMVC officials, at 1:30 p.m. at 1797 190th Street, Audubon.