Caring and Sharing is Moving!

(photo submitted)

Volunteers from the Fellowship of Christian Wheelers helped members of the Caring and Sharing Board move to 413 Tracy Street. April 18 will be the first Tuesday for clients to receive their food items at this location.

 (photo submitted)

AUDUBON — Beginning on April 18, clients of Caring and Sharing in Audubon will need to come to 413 Tracy Street to receive food items. The clothing rooms will remain open at the Memorial Building until further notice.

