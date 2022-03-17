AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council got an update on work on the future Audubon State Bank from Brett Irlmeier during this week’s council meeting, including a chance to look over detailed plans for the site.
Demolition is done in the space along Broadway that will house the new bank building, and over the next two weeks they will be checking the compaction of the ground.
The drive through will be on the west part of the site, with cars entering from Broadway and exiting into the alley.
The work will require cutting the curb and the sidewalk, and part of the alley will have to be torn up as well. Also among the next steps is going out for bids, Irlmeier said.
He also talked about putting in some green space around the building. “In the end it’s going to look great, and be a huge improvement (along Broadway),” he said.
Mosaics located at the site were removed without any breakage, and will be relocated in the park.
Audubon State Bank currently has two locations in Audubon — one, a drive through location located along Highway 71 and the main bank located at 315 Broadway — just to the east of where the buildings had been torn down. Both of those two locations will close and be consolidated into the new location.