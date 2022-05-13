ACMH Administration Thanks Staff for Hard Work During EPIC Transition

AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics Administration team is proud of the work that their staff has done over the course of the past year to prepare for the transition to the new Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, EPIC.
The amount of collaboration across all departments, staff members and the sheer number of hours it takes to implement a system of this magnitude is extraordinary. This effort and teamwork have not gone unnoticed by ACMH administration.
“Nathan Moser, ACMH’s Information Technology Director, and Ashley Strasser, Clinical Informatics Coordinator, have been instrumental in coordinating this transition. Moser and Strasser have done a remarkable job with all of the moving pieces and have put in an extraordinary amount of effort to ensure the success of this transition.,” said Suzanne Cooner, CEO of ACMH.
It isn’t just one department that is affected by this change. Cooner proudly states that “It took all of our employees working together to make this transition a success. Change of this magnitude can be very stressful but the staff rose to the challenge put before them. Our patients have also been graciously patient with us as it may take a few additional minutes during the registration process to ensure their information is up-to-date and accurate. We are very proud of our staff and the hard work they have put into the training and implementation process. They have really worked together communicating, training, and troubleshooting how EPIC will be implemented at ACMH.”
EPIC went “live” on Friday, May 6, at midnight. Knowing the transition week would be a challenge, the administration gave the staff a boost! On Monday, May 9 in the new Community Health Center (CHC), employees were treated to fun “Epic Survival Kits” complete with food, beverages, and customized water bottles and notebooks. Snacks and drinks lined the CHC for anyone who wanted to take a break and grab a pick-me-up. A sign reinforcing the Administration’s confidence in their staff saying “Every Little Thing is Gonna Be Alright” was surrounded by blue and white balloons and brought an atmosphere of celebration.
Cooner said, “This is hard work, but it is a celebration too! This is just a small token of appreciation to our staff who have worked so hard and diligently the past year. Bringing EPIC, this “gold standard’ of technology to ACMH patients and Audubon County residents is worth celebrating.”
Patients will be asked to arrive at least 15 – 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment to give registration staff enough time to complete their updated patient file. Every patient that comes in after May 6, will be treated like a new patient for the registration process. Patients will need to bring in their insurance cards and photo ID to their first appointment which will be scanned into the system. We will update their basic demographic information (name, date of birth, address, phone number) and will re-enter each patient’s insurance coverage and guarantor (the person responsible for the bill). We would also like to remind patients to bring the bottles of your current medications, surgical history, and allergies to your next appointment.
EPIC improves our ability to communicate and collaborate with our community-based and referring physicians to provide best possible care for our patients. By giving the patient’s healthcare providers a complete view the patient’s medical record, the entire care team can make better and more coordinated decisions that ultimately leads to improved safety and better outcomes.
Please feel free to contact us at 712-563-2611 if you have any questions.
515 Pacific Avenue | Audubon, Iowa 5002 5 | 712-563-2611 | www.acmhhosp.org