Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 54F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 43F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.