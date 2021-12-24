AUDUBON — Six early retirement applications were approved during Monday night’s Audubon Community School Board meeting, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, with hopes that the early approval will give the district some lead time to advertise to fill the positions.
“We knew we were likely to lose people due to the fact that they had been here a long time,” Trager said.
By offering the applications now, the district could start planning for filling the vacancies, “Let’s get those decisions made and get out recruiting,” he said. The district will start advertising the positions this week.
The early retirement package is a two year benefit, with a total capped at $17,500 each, he said.
The board also approved increasing an offering to teachers who help out by covering classes as substitutes during their prep periods.
Trager said that finding substitute teachers has been difficult and that district teachers had been helping out by covering classes during their prep periods.
That would then mean they would have to do their prep work at another time — often on their own time — and Trager said they had been paid $15 per period they covered in the past.
In order to show appreciation for those teachers, Trager said that amount had been increased to $25, and the board approved the increase during Monday night’s meeting as well.