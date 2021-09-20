On Sept. 23, Cheryl Siebrass will join the Cass County Genealogical Society at their regular meeting at the Atlantic Library, 1 p.m. Siebrass is the IowaGenWeb coordinator for Cass, Audubon and Shelby Counties. The IA GenWeb project is part of a world-wide project to create internet websites for genealogical research that are non-commercial and give free access for everyone.
The Genweb is one of the first places to find information, by county, in Iowa. Each county has a coordinator who manages that counties web site. The information found on each county site depends on the information received. In Cass County, many ofthe items posted have been researched by the Cass
County Genealogical Society and passed on to the co-ordinator who has then posted the material.
Siebrass will be talking about the IAGenWeb, the coordinators part in the website and what genealogists can provide to the site. Her paternal great-grandfather immigrated from Denmark directly to Atlantic in 1869 to work on the railroad. She has strong ties to both Cass and Audubon counties.