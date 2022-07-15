AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Board is expected to continue discussions on the district’s project to renovate the high school/middle school building after approving a contractor during a special meeting earlier this month. During that meeting Superintendent Eric Trager said he should have some more details on the plans for the work, and how it could affect the starting of school in the fall.
Two bids from Red Oak contractors were opened for the project, from Building Craft with a total bid was $5.46 million.
Grand Contracting of Red Oak was the second bidder with a total bid of $4,681,499.
Trager said the difference between the first contract and the new contractor’s total bid was $856,849 — and that in order to sign the contract, the district had to be able to afford that amount.
Trager said the district had a hearing on $7.6 million SAVE dollars, and while a lot of those dollars went to refinance an old save bond at a lower rate, only $5.8 million was used leaving hearing authority for $1.71 million, enough to cover the amount needed.
In other business, the board will appoint board and district legal counsel; equity coordinators; an asbestos manager; level I and II investigators; banking depositories and limits; a two year ash tree removal plan; milk bids and quotes for the elevator electric and a south gyn bleachers quote.
A possible closed session to discuss strategy with legal counsel may be held near the end of the board meeting.
The meeting is set for Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school board room.