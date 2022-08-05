Aug. 5-7
Where the Crawdads Sing PG13
The story follows two timelines that slowly intertwine. The first timeline describes the life and adventures of a young girl named Kya as she grows up isolated in North Caronlina between 1952 and 1969. The second timeline follows an investigation into the apparent murder of Chase Andrews, a local celebrity of Barkley Cove, a fictional coastal town of North Carolina.
Aug. 12-14
DC Superpets PG
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Wed., Aug 17
FREE Back to
School Movie
Paws of Fury, The Legend of Hank, PG
Sponsored by Audubon State Bank and Heritage Insurance & Real Estate
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie at 7 p.m.; Free popcorn and lemonade, Regular concessions available.
Hank is a hapless dog who finds himself recruited to protect the cat village of Kakamucho from being destroyed by the evil feline Ika Chu. That Hank is a canine doesn’t sit well with the townspeople, especially when he turns out to be a samurai without any actual fighting skills. So he reluctantly turns to Jimbo, a samurai who’s seen better days, to train him for the inevitable battle with Ika Chu’s minions.
Aug. 19-21
Thor Love
and Thunder PG 13
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)